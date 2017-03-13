Lucky Play Casino from AGS Interactive

We speak to theteam while visiting the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas!

Lucky Play is managed by AGS Interactive, who says that their Lucky Play Casino app offers “…mobile players all the thrills of Vegas casinos, to go!”

Lucky Play customers can choose from dozens of AGS slot games player-favorite slot games, as well as video poker, blackjack, and bingo games.

You can download the Lucky Play Casino app by visiting iTunes, and AGS Interactive has also set up a Facebook page.