Lucky Play Casino from AGS Interactive

We speak to the Lucky Play Casino team while visiting the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas!
Lucky Play is managed by AGS Interactive, who says that their Lucky Play Casino app offers “…mobile players all the thrills of Vegas casinos, to go!”
Lucky Play customers can choose from dozens of AGS slot games player-favorite slot games, as well as video poker, blackjack, and bingo games.
You can download the Lucky Play Casino app by visiting iTunes, and AGS Interactive has also set up a Facebook page.
Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:
Australian Regulators “Wash Hands” on Online Gambling Apps Australia’s main online gambling licensing body has effectively washed its hands of the controversy over its licensees’ efforts to circumvent the nationwide ban on online in-play wagering.
Australia’s Interactive Gambling Act 2001 restricts in-play wagering to telephone or in-person […]
Facebook looks at mobile game publishing From iGaming Business
Social networking website Facebook is reportedly considering expanding its operations in the mobile gaming sector.
According to Techcrunch, Facebook has been working with a number of small mobile game developers after generating more than $100 […]
Bottom line in Web poker: Nevada needs compacts with other states Las Vegas Review-Journal - Nevada’s second online poker website launched Thursday. So now the market is over-saturated.
Time will tell if Ultimate Poker, which has been accepting wagers since April 30, and WSOP.com can generate enough players within the confines of Nevada’s borders to […]