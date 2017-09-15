Madonna Slot Machine set to Roll Out

Aristocrat has licensed the Madonna brand for a new multi-game slot deal, and the company will be causing a commotion when it unveils the first Madonna™ Slot Game this October at Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas.

Since arriving on the Hot 100 with “Holiday” in the week of Oct. 29, 1983, Grammy Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Madonna has earned a total of 57 chart hits, including a record 38 Top 10 singles. Madonna also holds the title of the highest-grossing solo touring female artist in Billboard Boxscore history.

“Aristocrat aggressively pursues the absolute best and most iconic brands to inspire us to create games that help our operator partners give their players the most engaging and entertaining experience possible. There is no bigger name in the history of pop music than Madonna, and we are thrilled to welcome the brand into Aristocrat’s enviable family of licensed product,” said Matt Wilson, Aristocrat’s Managing Director of the Americas.

Each Madonna Slot Game will be themed with its own unique game play, inspired by and including Madonna’s popular hit songs from her most memorable eras.

“We have been diligently working for months to create a slot game that perfectly encapsulates the essence of the Madonna brand, while also bringing an entertaining experience to players fueled by her landmark and groundbreaking music, coupled with video and exciting game play. We are excited to premiere the new Madonna Slot Game at G2E,” said Rich Schneider, Aristocrat’s Chief Product Officer.