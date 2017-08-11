Maine Regulates Fantasy Sports

Maine has become the 15th US state to legalise paid-for daily fantasy sports (DFS) contests.

DFS is now classed as a ‘game of skill’ in Maine and operators that wish to offer such services in the state will need to have revenue of more than $100,000 (€84,700) and pay a licensing fee of $2,500.

Other measures set out by the state include companies having to pay a tax rate of 10% on gross revenue in Maine, while DFS operators will not be able to offer contests on collegiate or other amateur events.

In a statement published by the LegalSportsReport.com website, Marc La Vorgna, a spokesperson for DFS brands DraftKings and FanDuel, said: “Maine is now the 15th state to adopt a regulatory framework to protect the right to play fantasy sports, protect consumers and help a booming piece of the tech economy continue to grow.

