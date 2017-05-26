Major Setback for New Jersey Sports Betting Challenge

Advocates of expanded sports betting suffered a setback yesterday when the acting Solicitor General recommended that the Supreme Court decline to hear New Jersey’s appeal in its challenge to the federal government.

The recommendation substantially diminishes the odds that the high court will agree to hear the case, but the decision will only further ramp up pressure on sports leagues to address the issue and build momentum for a legislative solution, a panel of experts told the East Coast Gaming Congress in Atlantic City on Wednesday.

“I think the expectation was that the Justice Department would say ‘No you should not take the case,’ so I don’t think the decision was really surprising for folks who are close to the issue,” said Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill US.

While Solicitor General Jeff Wall stated that New Jersey’s latest appeal to allow sports wagering through a partial repeal of state laws and regulations governing the activity failed to raise any valid constitutional issue, he reckoned that a full decriminalization of the activity – the so-called “nuclear option” – remained an option.

More at CDC Gaming Reports

Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:

  • AGA Says Congress Must Act on Sports Betting Ban Congressional action appears necessary if sports betting is to be legalized in Atlantic City casinos and elsewhere across the U.S. That’s the conclusion of American Gaming Association President Geoff Freeman following this week’s rejection of New Jersey’s effort to get  a court-ordered […]
  • Kahnawake Plan to Operator Online Sports Betting Site The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is today calling on the Senate of Canada to bring Bill C290 to an immediate vote. Their inaction on the bill continues to foster an illegal, unregulated and dangerous environment for Canadian sports bettors. On June 2 the Mohawk Council of […]
  • US Supreme Court Delays Decision on New Jersey Sports Betting The US Supreme Court (SCOTUS) has delayed a decision as to whether it will hear an appeal from New Jersey in its attempt to legalise sports betting in the state. According to various reports in the US media, SCOTUS has requested a brief from the Solicitor General on the ongoing case, […]