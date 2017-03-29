Marvel Superhero Slots Come to an End

Online gambling technology supplier Playtech is purging Marvel-themed content from its software licensees’ websites.
Late last week, affiliate marketing partners of online gambling sites carrying Playtech game content reported receiving emails from the sites indicating that their ability to promote Marvel-themed slots titles was coming to an end as the end of this month.
William Hill affiliates were told that Playtech would be “removing their Marvel-branded games on March 31” and thus affiliates would have to remove all Marvel-related promotional materials by April 1. Coral affiliates reported receiving similar notices.
A Playtech spokesman said the rush to remove game content centered around Marvel superheroes such as Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk, the Fantastic Four and the Avengers was simply down to the expiry of Playtech’s licensing deal with Marvel Studios.
