Massachusetts Online Gambling Looks Promising for 2018

A special commission in Massachusetts is poised to recommend an omnibus approach to regulation of the online gambling industry, according to Statehouse News Service, which could pave the way for iGaming in the state.

The Special Commission on Online Gaming, Fantasy Sports Gaming and Daily Fantasy Sports met on Tuesday. Last year, the legislature created the panel and tasked it with generating a report about the industries in its name. (Online gambling is currently illegal in the state, while paid-entry fantasy sports is legal and regulated.)

According to Statehouse News, “most commission members who shared their points of view Tuesday indicated that they would favor the omnibus approach,” to iGaming. That included Massachusetts Gaming Commission Chairman Stephen Crosby, Sen. Jennifer Flanagan and a representative of Senate Minority Leader Brice Tarr.

