Massachusetts Problem Gambling Shows Reason for Online Regulation

There are zero legal online gambling sites in Massachusetts, but that doesn’t mean people don’t gamble online in the Bay State.

In the United States, online gambling is only legal and regulated in the following locales: New Jersey, Delaware and Nevada. That being said, online gambling (poker, casino, sports betting, and beyond) is widely available across the United States.

In most states, including Massachusetts, online gamblers don’t have the same protections as gamblers in New Jersey, Delaware and Nevada.

They have no choice but to play on offshore, unlicensed, and unregulated online gaming websites – sites that have a spotty track record when it comes to doing right by their customers.

A recent report submitted to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission by the University of Massachusetts School of Public Health and Health Sciences sheds some much-needed light on how much illegal online gambling is taking place, and who is being left at the mercy of these offshore operators.

According to the report, which is part of the Social and Economic Impacts of Gambling in Massachusetts research program (SEIGMA), just one percent of people gambled online in the past 12 months.

More at Online Poker Report

Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:

  • Massachusetts May Consider Online Gambling & Fantasy Sports On Monday, the Massachusetts Special Commission on Online Gaming, Fantasy Sports Gaming and Daily Fantasy Sports met for the first time. The existence of the panel is a result of a daily fantasy sports bill the legislature passed in August. The bill legalized daily fantasy sports in […]
  • Kahnawake Plan to Operator Online Sports Betting Site The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is today calling on the Senate of Canada to bring Bill C290 to an immediate vote. Their inaction on the bill continues to foster an illegal, unregulated and dangerous environment for Canadian sports bettors. On June 2 the Mohawk Council of […]
  • Fantasy Sports Legalized in Massachusetts The future of daily fantasy sports (DFS) has been secured in Massachusetts after regulations were signed into law by the US state’s governor. The new rules include a minimum age of 21 for participants, bar games based on college or amateur sports and prohibit individual players from […]