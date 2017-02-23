We take a look at the Mega Fortune Dreams online slot from NetEnt, a 5 reel, 3 row game with 20 paylines.
It features wild substitutions, re-spins, and free spins with multipliers. Plus, a Jackpot Bonus Game affording players more chances to win big money!
Casino City says that the Mega Fortune Dreams slot is the “…much-anticipated sequel to the Guinness-world-record-breaking Mega Fortune. Bigger and better than its predecessor…” Mega Fortune Dreams features progressive jackpots that will grow more quickly and drop even more frequently.
