MGM Adds Second Online Casino for New Jersey

MGM Resorts has officially launched its second internet casino in New Jersey, this one, called playMGM.
The Las Vegas-based company’s new online destination in New Jersey will be offering poker and casino games under the more globally recognized MGM banner, and will also incorporate play into their rewards program. It all comes at a time when online gambling revenues are at an all-time high in the Garden State.
MGM already operates Borgata.com, an online poker and casino site in New Jersey attached to its brick-and-mortar Atlantic City casino, the Borgata. That site will remain active despite the company’s launch of a second online property and a new casino gambling app.
The playMGM app offers real-money poker and casino games, available to those located within New Jersey’s borders. The new online casino’s offerings include 20 table games (blackjack, craps, roulette, etc.), more than 200 slot titles, and a poker room.
