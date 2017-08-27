MGM Grand Bringing VR Experience to Vegas

The MGM Grand is bringing to Las Vegas a virtual reality experience that will put participants inside the type of apocalyptical and fantastical video games they can play on their home computer.
MGM Resorts International has teamed up with Australia-based VR game maker Zero Latency to bring three “free-roaming” social gaming experiences to the Level Up lounge starting Sept. 8. The MGM Grand will become the seventh U.S. location to host Zero Latency games.
The Zombie Survival and Singularity games will require teams to kill zombies and robots as the they roam through what appears to be buildings and streets. Engineerum will require a team to solve physics puzzles as they move along a path in space.
The games differ from most VR experiences on the market because they are social, competitive and played over a wide-ranging space, said Andre Lawless, a U.S. marketing representative at Zero Latency.
RAWA Could Criminalizes Nevada Sports Bets A bill in Congress that would ban Internet gambling would inadvertently criminalize Nevada’s booming mobile sports wagering business, which has been credited with turning the Silver State’s sports books into a $3.9 billion-a-year industry.
The measure, backed by Las Vegas Sands Corp. […]
Skill Gaming Meets Gambling at MGM Grand in Las Vegas Apparently, the border dividing casino gambling and video games lies somewhere between a nightclub and a sports book — at least that’s where Hakkasan Group will open a space named Level Up in MGM Grand later this month. Level Up — which Hakkasan describes as a social lounge — will sit […]
MGM China Quarterly Profit Gains 11% From Business Week - MGM China Holdings Ltd. (2282), the Macau casino operator controlled by MGM Resorts International (MGM:US), said its second-quarter profit rose 11 percent as high-stake gamblers bet more in the world’s largest gaming hub.
Adjusted property earnings before […]