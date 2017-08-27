MGM Grand Bringing VR Experience to Vegas

The MGM Grand is bringing to Las Vegas a virtual reality experience that will put participants inside the type of apocalyptical and fantastical video games they can play on their home computer.

MGM Resorts International has teamed up with Australia-based VR game maker Zero Latency to bring three “free-roaming” social gaming experiences to the Level Up lounge starting Sept. 8. The MGM Grand will become the seventh U.S. location to host Zero Latency games.

The Zombie Survival and Singularity games will require teams to kill zombies and robots as the they roam through what appears to be buildings and streets. Engineerum will require a team to solve physics puzzles as they move along a path in space.

The games differ from most VR experiences on the market because they are social, competitive and played over a wide-ranging space, said Andre Lawless, a U.S. marketing representative at Zero Latency.

More at Las Vegas Review Journal