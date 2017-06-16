MGM Grand’s “Bed Bug” Issue

The MGM Grand hotel and casino, in an exclusive statement issued to Gambling 911 on Thursday, said a recent incident where a hotel guest reportedly found a bed bug in her room was not the fault of the MGM but of a previous guest who brought the insect in.

“We take great pride in both our amazing resort and our world-class customer service at MGM Grand Las Vegas,” said Gordon Absher, Vice-President of Corporate Communications for the hotel. “The case generating so much recent social media activity was limited to one guest and one guest room…

This is therefore an issue that must be constantly managed by hotels around the globe. We believe our team and protocols are among the best in the industry.”

