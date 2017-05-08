MGM to Launch Real Money Online Gambling

MGM Resorts will make its first-ever splash into real money internet gaming this year when it becomes the newest entrant into New Jersey’s growing online gaming space.

The Las Vegas-based casino operator announced Wednesday morning that it has sealed a partnership with GVC Holdings PLC, a global sports betting and online gaming provider, to launch an online casino and poker platform in the state under the playMGM brand.

The platform will be MGM’s first foray into the online casino space and is scheduled to launch later this year. It will offer more than 300 casino games playable on mobile and desktop, as well as a variety of poker tournaments.

“This is a historic moment for MGM Resorts to be launching real money online casino and poker under the MGM brand for the first time,” said Corey Sanders, Chief Operating Officer of MGM Resorts.

