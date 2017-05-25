MGM Says “No Deal” on Sands Bethlehem

The $1.3 billion deal to sell Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem to MGM Resorts International has collapsed, according to multiple sources.

What would have been one of the largest property sales in the history of the Lehigh Valley faltered late last week and MGM ended its pursuit of the Bethlehem casino complex, sources with knowledge of the deal told The Morning Call.

While city officials have called Sands a good corporate neighbor that has built arguably the most successful casino in Pennsylvania, some were quietly rooting for MGM to take over in the hopes that it would move more quickly to develop the rest of the former Bethlehem Steel lands now owned by Sands.

Sands Bethlehem CEO Mark Juliano in March sent an internal letter to employees telling them the casino had an interested buyer. While sources have told The Morning Call that Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International offered nearly $1.3 billion to buy the casino, Sands parent company Las Vegas Sands Corp. never commented.

“We’ve never confirmed that sale talks were happening, but I can say that we will continue to operate Sands Bethlehem,” said Las Vegas Sands Corp. spokesman Ron Reese, before referring to comments made last month by Sands Corp. President Robert Goldstein during the company’s first-quarter earnings call.

More at The Morning Call

Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:

  • Adelson’s Sands Bethlehem Fined for Underage Gambling Pennsylvania casino regulators approved fines Wednesday against the operator of Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem for three alleged incidents of visitors under age 21 on the gaming floor. Sands Bethworks Gaming LLC faces fines totaling $39,000, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control […]
  • MGM to Purchase Adelson’s Sands Bethlehem A week ago came the first inklings that the second-largest casino operator might be interested in buying a property from the world's largest, as MGM Resorts International was showing interest in perhaps purchasing the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Pennsylvania from Las Vegas […]
  • MGM Launches Real Money Mobile Gambling MGM Resorts has launched what it describes as the first real-money mobile gambling platform to be offered by a casino in the US. The easyPlay Mobile Tournaments platform, developed by mobile gaming technology company oneLIVE inc, allows guests at nine Las Vegas resorts to compete with […]