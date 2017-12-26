Michigan Online Gambling Bill Includes Sports Betting

A Michigan online gambling bill that advanced on Wednesday now has a sports betting provision in it.

Lawmakers in the state advanced Rep. Brandt Iden’s bill that would legalize online casinos and poker in the state. The bill was approved in a hearing by the House Regulatory Reform Committee, which Iden chairs.

The most recent version of H 4926 contains new language regarding online sports wagering.

The potential for sports wagering is becoming real for states like Michigan, as New Jersey is challenging the ban on single-game wagering in the US Supreme Court. A win for the state in the NJ sports betting case could mean other states could legalize sports gambling, if the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) is struck down.

“That language is in there to start the next round of conversations,” Iden told Legal Sports Report after the bill advanced. “I don’t want us to get ahead of ourselves, but we know that is coming – the repeal of PASPA is likely coming in the spring – and we want to put Michigan in position to put our best foot forward as it related to sports gaming.”

More at Legal Sports Report

