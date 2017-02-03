More States Consider Fantasy Sports Regulation

While the daily fantasy industry continues to push for legal clarity in the United States, its largest operator is preparing to expand its international footprint.

In the first weeks of 2017, 11 states — Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oregon and Washington — have introduced legislation aimed at regulating fantasy sports. Lobbying efforts are ongoing in more than a dozen additional states. But, for now, only 21.4 percent of the U.S. population lives in a state where daily fantasy is regulated, according to a research study by industry trade publication GamblingCompliance.

Meanwhile, daily fantasy sports provider DraftKings continues to expand internationally. On Monday, the company announced that it has been granted a specialty license by the Malta Gaming Authority. The license, known as a “Controlled Skill Games License,” will allow DraftKings to expand its offerings in Europe. DraftKings, which already operates in the United Kingdom under a gaming license, is now targeting Germany as its next prominent international market.

DraftKings chief international officer Jeffrey Haas says the company plans to launch in Germany and Malta in the first quarter of 2017, study the markets and eventually expand further.

