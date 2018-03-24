National Lottery Comes to Kazakhstan
Scientific Games has joined forces with JSC Satty Zhuldyz to launch the National Lottery of Kazakhstan.
JSC Satty Zhuldyz will operate the lottery, while Scientific will serve as exclusive supplier of all games, technology and services.
Lottery instant ‘scratch’ games and draw games, such as numbers and Keno, will be going live across a network of approximately 3,000 retailers in Kazakhstan.
“We are excited to work with Scientific Games to launch a socially responsible lottery in partnership with the Kazakhstan government,” JSC Satty Zhuldyz president Alexandr Ten said.
More at iGaming Business
