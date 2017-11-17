NBA to Congress: Regulate Sports Betting

The NBA appears to be ready to lobby Congress to legalize and regulate sports betting in the US, a shift in the pro basketball league’s public stance from just a year ago.
The NBA publicly talked about its intent to lobby Congress for the “federal framework” it has long espoused at the Sports Betting USA conference that is taking place in New York City this week.
Here’s a synopsis of what NBA Senior Vice President and Assistant General Counsel Dan Spillane said: “We have advisors in DC & legislation we’re pulling together with our commissioner who jump started the conversation – members of Congress will be more receptive after the @scotus decision”
That’s a big change in policy from just a year ago, when the NBA said it supported federal regulation of sports betting but would not directly advocate for it. Earlier this year, Spillane said there was “forward motion” for legal sports betting in the US.
NBA Wants Sports Betting Reform but Won’t Help Fight Sports betting will be broadly legalized in the US in approximately four years and one of its highest profile proponents, the National Basketball Association, will continue to call for a regulatory framework for wagering, American Gaming Association president and CEO Geoff Freeman said […]
Kahnawake Plan to Operator Online Sports Betting Site The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is today calling on the Senate of Canada to bring Bill C290 to an immediate vote. Their inaction on the bill continues to foster an illegal, unregulated and dangerous environment for Canadian sports bettors.
On June 2 the Mohawk Council of […]
NBA Supports Fantasy Sports Around the World North America’s National Basketball Association (NBA) has agreed a multi-year deal with sports entertainment company PlayON to launch daily fantasy sports (DFS) contests in regions around the world.
PlayON will serve as the official daily fantasy partner of the league in a selection […]