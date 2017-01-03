NBA & FanDuel Launch “InPlay” Betting

The NBA is upping its game on daily fantasy sports, with a little help from FanDuel. The league unveiled a fantasy game based on NBA games called InPlay on Thursday. It appears to be the development of a product called FanDuel Turbo that never officially launched. The NBA has an equity stake in FanDuel.
“We are always looking at ways to enhance the viewing experience, drive people to tune in to our broadcasts and increase the time spent watching live games,” said Melissa Rosenthal Brenner, NBA Senior Vice President, Digital Media, in a press release on the launch. “NBA InPlay has the potential to meet these objectives while offering our fans an engaging, new way to experience the game.”
The NBA calls InPlay a “new real-time mobile fantasy game that uses cutting-edge technology powered by FanDuel to synchronize with the live national broadcasts of NBA games.” InPlay will be available for all NBA games broadcast on national networks TNT, NBA TV, ESPN and ABC.
