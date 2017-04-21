NBA Supports Fantasy Sports Around the World

North America’s National Basketball Association (NBA) has agreed a multi-year deal with sports entertainment company PlayON to launch daily fantasy sports (DFS) contests in regions around the world.

PlayON will serve as the official daily fantasy partner of the league in a selection of major markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia.

The partnership will cover the launch of DFS competitions in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK in Europe, as well as Argentina, Brazil and Mexico in Latin America and Australia, Japan and the Philippines in Asia-Pacific.

The free-to-play games, which will launch ahead of the 2017 Playoffs, will allow fans to pick new fantasy teams each day and compete against other players from around the world.

