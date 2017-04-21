NBA Supports Fantasy Sports Around the World

North America’s National Basketball Association (NBA) has agreed a multi-year deal with sports entertainment company PlayON to launch daily fantasy sports (DFS) contests in regions around the world.
PlayON will serve as the official daily fantasy partner of the league in a selection of major markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia.
The partnership will cover the launch of DFS competitions in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK in Europe, as well as Argentina, Brazil and Mexico in Latin America and Australia, Japan and the Philippines in Asia-Pacific.
The free-to-play games, which will launch ahead of the 2017 Playoffs, will allow fans to pick new fantasy teams each day and compete against other players from around the world.
NBA Wants Sports Betting Reform but Won’t Help Fight Sports betting will be broadly legalized in the US in approximately four years and one of its highest profile proponents, the National Basketball Association, will continue to call for a regulatory framework for wagering, American Gaming Association president and CEO Geoff Freeman said […]
Kahnawake Plan to Operator Online Sports Betting Site The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is today calling on the Senate of Canada to bring Bill C290 to an immediate vote. Their inaction on the bill continues to foster an illegal, unregulated and dangerous environment for Canadian sports bettors.
On June 2 the Mohawk Council of […]
Fantasy Sports Now Legal in Kansas Kansas State Governor Sam Brownback has signed a bill that will legalise fantasy sports gaming activities in the US state.
Having received heavy support from the public and government figures, Bill HB 2155 was passed in the state senate by a vote of 37-1.
Signed by Governor […]