“Better gaming begins right here” – this is how Net Entertainment, one of the world’s most respectable casino software developers, introduces their offer. And millions of fans across the world will readily agree. Founded in 1996, this Swedish provider has been entertaining us for the last 20 years, acting as a pioneer within a fast developing and highly competitive gambling industry.

The first NetEnt casino was launched in 2002, and in 2011 the company has released their first mobile game. Today they serve over 100 reputable online casino operators and boast a library of more than 200 games. As their software is Flash-based, all NetEnt games can be played in the player’s web browser. Mobile-friendly TouchTM version was designed with Android and iOS in mind, requiring no additional apps to play on the move.

Beautifully designed new games are released every month thanks to the company’s continuous investments into R&D. Their fairness is ensured by a 3-month internal testing, after which the independent auditors, such as iTech Labs, further test and verify the random number generator used. Check new NetEnt games for Scandinavian players here.

NetEnt Slots

While NetEnt also offers traditional slots such as the popular Mega Joker and Jackpot 6000, this provider is best known for their video slots featuring a wide variety of themes, high quality visuals and sound effects, and innovative special features. Some of the most popular ones are Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest, Jack and the Beanstalk and Jack Hammer, though you’re bound to also enjoy more recent Rocks Trilogy, FairyTale Legends, Warlords and freshly launched Joker Pro. The range also includes progressives, available in both local and pooled versions, with the likes of Mega Fortune and Hall of Gods reaching into multiple millions.

NetEnt Table Games

Featuring smart graphics and smooth gameplay, NetEnt table games are well appreciated among the fans of Roulette, Blackjack and Poker. On top of several Roulette and Baccarat variations, plus a variety of high and low limit Blackjack games, numerous Poker options include Oasis, Texas and Casino Hold’em, Caribbean Stud, Red Dog, Let It Ride and Hi Lo Switch.

NetEnt Live Games

NetEnt Live games have been developed in collaboration with real players, which is one of the reasons they offer a unique “as real as it gets” user experience. Live Blackjack games feature beautiful graphics and innovative user interface, offering features such as table statistics and history of the dealer’s last 10 hands. Unique Live Common Draw Blackjack can sit an unlimited amount of players, offering an alternative to those waiting for a seat at a standard 7-box Live table. Roulette game for mobile comes with an easy-to-use interface, crisp streaming quality and well synchronised audio and video, equally enjoyable in landscape and portrait mode.

This highly productive developer never compromises on quality and continuously works to make our gaming experience even better than it already is. That’s why we’re sure it will remain the favourite choice of the Scandinavian online gamers, as well as their fellow players in every other part of the world.