NetEnt Now Live in Mexico

NetEnt has gone live in Latin America for the first time after confirming that its content is now available through Codere’s online casino network in Mexico.
The games developer late last year signed a licence agreement with Codere – which has a significant presence in Latin America – to enter the regulated online casino market in the country.
NetEnt can provide its games to Codere through the Spain-based company’s existing operator licence.
Codere is one of the largest casino operators in Mexico and has an operator license for both land-based and online casino operations.
Speaking in December when the two companies announced their agreement, Björn Krantz, managing director of NetEnt Americas, said: ”I am really excited to enter the regulated online casino market in Mexico together with Codere.
