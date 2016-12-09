Nevada Governor and Congresswoman Support Online Gambling

Nevada Representative Dina Titus is urging the President Elect to oppose a call for an online gambling ban.The Democratic Congresswoman sent a letter to Vice President-elect Mike Pence, head of Trump’s transition team, this week. Her letter was in response to a letter signed last month by ten attorneys general who opposed online gaming.

The ten Republican attorneys general sent their letter Nov. 17 to Pence asking him to consider the Restoration of America’s Wire Act (RAWA). Nevada’s Attorney General, Adam Laxalt, was a cosigner of the letter.

The Restoration of America’s Wire Act is legislation that would effectively ban all online gambling nationwide with the exception of daily fantasy sports websites and horse race betting.

In her letter, Titus contends that “the letter submitted by the attorneys general contains several inaccuracies and unfair allegations.” Titus touted regulations in place in Nevada, which she says prove online gambling can be effectively regulated. “Gaming regulation in the state of Nevada is considered the international gold standard,” she added.

The Restoration of America’s Wire Act would rewrite and reinterpret the federal Wire Act of 1961, which is also known as the Interstate Wire Act.

More at Fox News

Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval has publicly reprimanded his state’s attorney general, Adam Laxalt, over the baffling pro-RAWA comments he made Tuesday on the local political talk show Ralston Live.

Full Story at Casino.org