Nevada Governor to Meet with Jeff Sessions

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval and US Attorney General Jeff Sessions are scheduled to meet tomorrow. One item likely to come up in their discussion: Online gambling.

What they will talk about is not known. But there are a wide array of topics that the AG’s office would be involved with that would impact state governments in general and Nevada in particular.

Sandoval is also the vice-chair of the National Governors Association, and could wear both hats in his meeting with Sessions. Because of recent chatter, it’s fair to guess the topic of online gambling will come up.

Rumors have been circulating that Sessions is revisiting, in some way, the 2011 Department of Justice memo that says the Wire Act only applies to sports betting. That 2011 memo paved the way for states to legalize online poker and gambling, if they so choose. So far, only New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware have gone that route.

Sessions, at his confirmation hearing, said he wasn’t a fan of that DOJ decision, when asked directly. What Sessions might do in the short term about iGaming is unknown. It’s at least possible the chatter will remain just that, with no public action or statement.

