Nevada, New Jersey & Delaware Seal Online Poker Pact

Online poker fans in New Jersey will soon be able to play against people in Nevada and Delaware, expanding a growing portion of the state’s gambling industry.

Players in Nevada and Delaware have been able to play against each other since 2015, but New Jersey is now set to join once regulators in the states approve an operator and game software, Republican Gov. Chris Christie announced Friday.

Christie said the pact will allow the states to connect other games, as well, but Nevada currently only offers poker. Vernon Kirk, director of Delaware’s Lottery, said that the state will focus on poker first but that expanding to other games, like progressive slot jackpots, “is the direction we will be going in once we get more organized.”

The pact will likely benefit Caesars Entertainment, whose WSOP.com site is the only one set up in all three states.

A.G. Burnett, chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, said the other online operators in New Jersey could apply in Nevada, as well. He said the agreement should boost the number of players at the online tables.

“It’s something online poker players have asked for and wanted,” Burnett said.

More at US News

  • Nevada & Delaware sign Interstate Online Poker Partnership Las Vegas Review Journal - Nevada and Delaware leaders signed a landmark agreement Tuesday that will join their states for online poker, potentially increasing jackpots for residents who gamble while aiming to model how states might collaborate on an emerging economic opportunity. A […]
  • Delaware Online Poker Set To Launch On Halloween Card Player - The launch of Delaware real-money online poker doesn’t seem to be generating quite the fanfare of Nevada or New Jersey, but everything is still looking good for a kickoff on Halloween, the state’s lottery director told Card Player on Friday. Its moves into the online […]
  • Locaid to support Delaware/Nevada multi-state online poker iGaming Business - Location-as-a-service company Locaid has been selected to provide geolocation services for the new multi-state online poker service between the US states of Delaware and Nevada. The appointment will make Locaid the first company to provide a geolocation service that […]