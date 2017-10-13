Nevada, New Jersey & Delaware Seal Online Poker Pact

Online poker fans in New Jersey will soon be able to play against people in Nevada and Delaware, expanding a growing portion of the state’s gambling industry.

Players in Nevada and Delaware have been able to play against each other since 2015, but New Jersey is now set to join once regulators in the states approve an operator and game software, Republican Gov. Chris Christie announced Friday.

Christie said the pact will allow the states to connect other games, as well, but Nevada currently only offers poker. Vernon Kirk, director of Delaware’s Lottery, said that the state will focus on poker first but that expanding to other games, like progressive slot jackpots, “is the direction we will be going in once we get more organized.”

The pact will likely benefit Caesars Entertainment, whose WSOP.com site is the only one set up in all three states.

A.G. Burnett, chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, said the other online operators in New Jersey could apply in Nevada, as well. He said the agreement should boost the number of players at the online tables.

“It’s something online poker players have asked for and wanted,” Burnett said.

More at US News