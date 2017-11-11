New Hampshire Balks at Internet Gambling

New Hampshire jumped into the online gambling conversation in a big way this year. The positive developments in Pennsylvania may have received all the attention, but another state legislature was also considering an online gambling bill last week: New Hampshire.

H 562, a placeholder bill seeking to legalize online gambling in the Granite State, was up for consideration during an Executive Session last week. In a unanimous vote of 23-0, the bill was found “inexpedient to legislate” by the members of the executive session. The vote puts an end to New Hampshire’s online gambling hopes for the remainder of the legislative session.

The chances of online gambling being revisited in 2018 likely depend on the performance of the state’s recently authorized online lottery. In addition to the introduction of H 562, the New Hampshire legislature authorized online lottery sales in July, just the fifth state to do so. Pennsylvania became the sixth state to legalize online lottery last week.

Online lottery is slated to go live in New Hampshire at the beginning of 2018.

