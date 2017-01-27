New Jersey Asks Trump to Fight Online Gaming Ban

The New Jersey General Assembly has issued a resolution to urge newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump to oppose efforts to reintroduce a ban on online gambling in the country.

New Jersey is just one of three states that currently offer some form of legalised internet gaming in the US, along with Nevada and Delaware, although a host of other states are said to be considering regulating such services.

This form of regulation has been allowed since 2011, when the US Department of Justice ruled that individual states could legalise online gaming within their own borders.

However, this decision was made under the government of former president Barack Obama, and those opposed to internet gaming have called on Trump to return to the previous structure, whereby a blanket ban would be reintroduced.

New Jersey has now moved to discourage such actions with the resolution, which will be sent on to Trump as an official legislative piece.

More at iGaming Business