New Jersey Fines PokerStars $25,000

New Jersey online gambling regulators have fined Canada’s Amaya Gaming $25k for failing to ensure that out-of-state players couldn’t play on PokerStars New Jersey site.

On Wednesday, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) published a January 20 decision detailing how a “software flaw” enabled out-of-state patrons to gamble at PokerStarsNJ.com, in violation of the DGE’s strict intrastate gambling rules.

The DGE said its investigation had revealed that “a limited number” of patrons had been allowed to wager while outside New Jersey’s borders “for a short period of time before a subsequent geolocation check detected such patrons and blocked them from wagering.” The DGE said PokerStars has since deployed an update to its software to remedy the flaw.

The DGE said it found “sufficient legal and factual support” to justify the imposition of a $25k fine on Amaya US Services Ltd., which executed a stipulation of settlement with the DGE.

