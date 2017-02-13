New Jersey Fines PokerStars $25,000

New Jersey online gambling regulators have fined Canada’s Amaya Gaming $25k for failing to ensure that out-of-state players couldn’t play on PokerStars New Jersey site.
On Wednesday, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) published a January 20 decision detailing how a “software flaw” enabled out-of-state patrons to gamble at PokerStarsNJ.com, in violation of the DGE’s strict intrastate gambling rules.
The DGE said its investigation had revealed that “a limited number” of patrons had been allowed to wager while outside New Jersey’s borders “for a short period of time before a subsequent geolocation check detected such patrons and blocked them from wagering.” The DGE said PokerStars has since deployed an update to its software to remedy the flaw.
The DGE said it found “sufficient legal and factual support” to justify the imposition of a $25k fine on Amaya US Services Ltd., which executed a stipulation of settlement with the DGE.
More Changes to PokerStars VIP program Amaya Gaming has announced that it is to make a series of changes to the VIP programme for its PokerStars brand.
In an email to customers, Amaya said a new rewards programme will be launched at some point next year, with the updated system to cover all PokerStars products, including […]
California Online Poker Makes Progress The latest changes to California’s Internet poker bill call for online gaming companies who facilitated poker games for Americans between 2006 and 2011 to be excluded from the Golden State market for five years, according to a report from The Los Angeles Times.
The amendment would […]
PokerStars New Jersey Launch First Look at Software
PokerStars NJ is now accessible for download and real-money play in New Jersey. The site entered a soft launch testing period starting at approximately March 16 at 4:00 pm, and is slated for a full launch at midnight on March 21. Here are some notes, […]