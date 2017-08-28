New Jersey Regulates Fantasy Sports

New Jersey has joined the expanding list of US states that have passed legislation that allows and regulates daily fantasy sports (DFS). State Governor Chris Christie signed bill A-3532 yesterday (Thursday), after it was given approval by the Senate back in June.

New Jersey becomes the 16th state in the US to legalise DFS within its borders. DFS operators will be subject to a tax rate of 10.5% on all revenue collected via activities in New Jersey.

Citing the Office of Legislative Service, the New Jersey Law Journal has reported that legalised DFS could help generate up to $6.6m (€5.6m) a year in additional revenue for the state.

Other restrictions featured in the bill include a minimum age of 18 for players, a requirement for operators to apply for a permit in the state, as well as a number of consumer protections such as banning play by employees of DFS brands.

