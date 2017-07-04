New Jersey Sports Betting Case: Game On!

In a move that few people expected, the U.S. Supreme Court has decided that they will hear New Jersey’s challenge to the federal ban on sports betting. We’re also looking at other online gambling headlines coming out of the state. This week’s special offer is from the SpinIt Casino.
