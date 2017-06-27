New Jersey Sports Betting Case in Limbo?

No one seems to know what the heck is going on with the New Jersey sports betting case… not even the U.S. Supreme Court! We’re also taking a look at fantasy sports stories impacting FanDuel and DraftKings. Plus, there is gambling news coming out of Africa. This week’s special offer is from Jackpot Capital Casino!
Related Stories from This Week in Gambling:
Kentucky court overturns seizure of gambling sites Cincinnati.com - Kentucky’s efforts to seize 132 internet gambling domain names is on hold after an appeals court ruled Friday that a trade association may represent the owners of the sites trying to fend off forfeiture proceedings.
The decision by the Kentucky Court of Appeals allows […]
New Jersey Sports Betting: The “Nuclear” Option New Jersey's bid to regulate sports betting has hit another major setback.
The Solicitor General has decided to not recommend the case to the US Supreme Court, and it appears they will not even listen to their argument.
However, the good news is that we're not out of options just […]
Now, even longer odds for New Jersey sports betting New York Business Journal - New Jersey’s plan to legalize sports betting suffered a blow when a federal court ruled that the state’s law conflicts with federal law and, therefore, cannot move forward.
According to a report by the Associated Press, a panel at the 3rd Circuit Court of […]