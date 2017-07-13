Could New Jersey Sports Betting Hurt Las Vegas?

The law of unintended consequences could apply to the New Jersey sports betting case.
Many are focused on the prospect of the US Supreme Court ruling in favor of the state in its quest to offer legal sports betting within its borders. That could open the possibility of states around the country changing their laws to offer sports betting, if the court rules that PASPA is unconstitutional. PASPA is the law that bans almost all forms of sports wagering, outside of Nevada.
But there’s a flipside to that possibility: Namely, SCOTUS could rule that PASPA is unconstitutional and shut down Nevada sports betting.
What could happen in the NJ sports betting case? First, let’s set the stage. There are several possible outcomes of the SCOTUS, but three appear to be the most likely…
