New Jersey Tells Trump: Hands Off Online Gambling

The New Jersey Legislature has spoken. It wants the federal government to keep its hands off online gambling.

Both chambers of the New Jersey legislature passed resolution urging President Trump, his administration, and Congress to “oppose measures and actions to prohibit states from authorizing and conducting Internet gaming.”

Rep. Vincent Mazzeo introduced the resolution back on Jan. 23. A month later, Sen. Jim Whelan and Sen. Jennifer Beck introduced companion legislation. The legislature then rolled the two resolutions into a single measure.

This isn’t the first resolution calling on the federal government to leave state-level online gambling well enough alone either. Both New Jersey and Pennsylvania introduced similar resolutions in previous years.

That being said, it is the first time a resolution of this sort has passed both chambers of a state legislature. Moreover, it did so with almost unanimous support.

