New Jersey Wants Cross-Border Poker Compacts

In an interview with Roger Gros, the publisher of Global Gaming Business, New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Director David Rebuck discussed a number of topics affecting the state’s gambling industry in a podcast.

The interview hinted at the possibility of compacting for online poker with other states. A compact with the UK, however, is out the window. Here’s a look at the highlights from the interview that occurred in June:

When asked if the Atlantic City casino industry was right-sized at seven casinos, and whether there was room for a Hard Rock casino in AC (which is slated to open next year), Rebuck said:

“Right now I think we’re below what we should be. We do many reports coming out of this division… I think anybody who looks at the numbers in Atlantic City for, I’ll say, the last 24 months would say that we have stability. In that 24 month period we had stability when we had eight casinos.”

Rebuck mentioned the market was stable despite three casinos being in bankruptcy during that time. (Those properties were Taj Mahal and two Caesars casinos.) Despite that environment, it avoided the downsizing the market went through in 2014.

More at Online Poker Report