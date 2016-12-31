New Jersey Wants More Online Gambling

The gambling industry in the state of New Jersey has seen better days. Lawmakers of the state have been trying to come up with ways to give the industry a boost, especially after a referendum to allow two casinos in the northern portion of the state was shot down by voters in November. Now, it seems that lawmakers have created a bill to try and expand the online gambling industry in efforts to bring in much-needed revenues.

The new bill would allow casino operators of the state to partner with the Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment venue as well as the Monmouth Park Racetrack and focus on online gaming. The goal is to create specified areas where players can enjoy online gaming while visiting the racetracks. The online gambling centers would be known as internet cafes and could bring in a nice boost to the economy, especially as the horse racing industry has seen a decline.

If the bill were to pass into law, the racetracks of New Jersey would have the ability to lease space to casino operators to be used for online gambling.

