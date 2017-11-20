New Jersey’s New Governor Supports Casino Expansion

Democrat Phil Murphy is New Jersey’s next governor, and he’s all about broadening casino locales in the Garden State. The former Goldman Sachs top executive and US Ambassador to Germany easily defeated his Republican challenger, Governor Chris Christie’s (R) right-hand woman, Lieutenant Gov. Kim Guadagno.

Murphy’s win might not be the best news for Atlantic City casinos that wish to retain their state monopoly on gambling, as the Democrat supports expansion and bringing casinos to the northern parts of New Jersey. Last month, the governor-elect said North Jersey casinos would create jobs and prevent gaming dollars from flowing into New York City in the future.

“We’re desperate for jobs. If it’s not in North Jersey, before we know it, it will be on the west side of Manhattan,” Murphy opined during a gubernatorial debate that New York could authorize a casino in the nation’s largest city in the coming years.

