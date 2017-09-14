New Live Dealer Option for Asia

Live Casino House is a sister casino to Happy Luke that just recently launched online in Asia. Players from Thailand, China, Vietnam and Japan will have access to quality gaming via this new brand. Developed by the creators of Happy Luke, the online casino will offer a plethora of games as well as generous promotions and bonuses.
Long-time enthusiasts of casino gaming are behind Live Casino House, with a goal of providing a top-quality service option to Live Casino players. The collection of games on offer were handpicked to provide the best land-based experience that players seek with Live casino game play.
A great deal of effort was made to create a live experience that players would enjoy. Gaming will start once players make their first deposit, which can be done via the seamless single wallet system. This system allows players to use their funds whenever they want to play without having to go through a balance transfer ahead of time.
