New Real Money Esports Betting Platform

Esports betting and fantasy league site, eSportsPools (ESP), has this week announced the launch of its real-money betting platform, ESP.bet.

With this launch, esports fans in regulated markets can now bet at ESP.bet 24/7 across titles such as League, Dota and CS:GO. As esports betting grows in popularity, the space is becoming more competitive and sites such as ESP are looking to cultivate based on the fact that they’re esports only.

Scott Burton, CEO of ESP commented: “We are making esports more exciting by creating a platform where members can bet with real money on what happens next.

“The team has passionately worked on creating our real money product, and we are confident that our members will love it. The whole team is looking forward to building upon this, with awesome new features coming soon, such as our new in-play betting, where users can make bets in real-time on live matches.”

ESP has been making moves of late and recently announced Thorin as its brand ambassador ahead this new launch and expansion.

