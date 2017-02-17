New Skill Game Hits MGM Grand in Las Vegas

This Week in Gambling was happy to be the first to feature the Frogger: Get Hoppin’ skill game from Konami in one of our video reviews.
Now, we are pleased to announce that the MGM Grand in Las Vegas has received the first machine for their Level Up skill game entertainment lounge.
Konami says that the world premiere of Frogger: Get Hoppin’ at MGM Grand will be celebrated with skill-based game competition this weekend, 18th February, 2017.
If you’re in Vegas, they will have free, open entry to anyone over 21 years of age. Be sure to enjoy our video preview!
