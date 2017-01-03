New Year Gambling News from California, Pennsylvania and Ohio!

Tribal online poker service launches in California this week iGaming Business - The Santa Ysabel Tribal Development Corporation has announced that it will launch its real-money online poker service in the US state of California next week, according to various reports.
Dave Vialpando, chairman of the commission, said that the Iipay Nation of […]
The Gambling Grinch Who Tried to Steal Christmas We say goodbye to 2016 this week, and look back at Sheldon Adelson's latest attempt to push his RAWA agenda. He has spend a lot of time and money trying to ban online gambling in the United States. It must suck to fail so miserably... especially at Christmas!
Pennsylvania Misses Out on Internet Gambling, Again A bill to regulate online gambling and daily fantasy sports (DFS) in the US state of Pennsylvania is not likely to pass before the end of 2016, according to an official close to legal talks.
Pennsylvania newspaper Tribune-Review quoted Casey Long, director of policy and legislative […]