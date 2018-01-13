New Year… New Try at Online Gambling Ban

It happened again. Several members of Congress collectively penned a letter to the US Department of Justice to ask that the 2011 Wire Act decision be overturned. This move would effectively prohibit states from offering online poker and casino games while giving Congress a chance to ban online gaming.
This action was just discovered by the Poker Players Alliance but happened on December 19. And if it sounds familiar, it is due to a very similar letter was sent on November 21 by different members of Congress. While US legislators are tasked with handling major issues like taxes, infrastructure, health care, immigration, and the national budget, some have chosen to take a stand on states’ rights to legalize internet gambling.
The letter sent to US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was dated December 19, 2017. It was signed by US Representatives Dan Donovan of New York, Tom Garrett of Virginia, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and Louie Gohmert of Texas, all Republicans.
