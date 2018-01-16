New Year’s Online Gambling Ban

Online Gambling Collision Course with Justice Department Now that Jeff Sessions has been confirmed as U.S. Attorney General, we can certainly expect the Department of Justice to "revisit" the Federal Wire Act.
And if their opinion of the Wire Act changes, all online gambling in the United States could be shut down.
Another American Online Gambling Ban In what has been a surprising move (considering how late in the legislative session the action comes and the lack of previous interest in the subject), Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has filed a bill on the Senate agenda that looks to be taking up the action of either banning online […]
Canadian Online Gambling Ban “Unconstitutional” The CRTC has told Quebec that the province cannot lawfully order Internet companies to block people's access to certain websites without first obtaining the federal regulator's approval.
CRTC secretary general Danielle May-Cuconato told Quebec on Thursday about the broadcast […]