New York Assembly Folds Online Poker for 2017

Those hoping that New York will legalize online poker this year shouldn’t bet on it.
Though the Senate recently passed the bill, Assembly Democrats, who discussed the issue behind closed doors last week, are not expected to take it up before the legislative session’s scheduled end Wednesday.
“There was some opposition; we’ll pick it up next year more than likely,” said bill sponsor Assemblyman Gary Pretlow (D-Westchester County).
