New York Introduces Sports Betting Bill

New York State Senator John Bonacic has introduced a sports betting bill in the state, in anticipation of potential wider legalisation of such activities in the US.

At present, Nevada is the only state in which punters can legally place a bet on sporting events, under the laws set out by the federal 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA).

PASPA makes it unlawful for government entities to sponsor, operate, advertise, promote, licence or authorise betting schemes based on games played by either amateur or professional athletes.

However, the state of New Jersey is heading up an effort to overturn PASPA, with the US Supreme Court due to make a decision on the case later this year.

According to various reports, Bonacic’s bill includes literature that would allow four casinos in upstate New York to offer sportsbooks, should PASPA eventually be overturned.

