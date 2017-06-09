New York Online Poker Bill Adds “Bad Actor” Clause

A bill that could lead to the legalisation of online poker in the US state of New York has been amended to include reference to so-called ‘bad actors’.
Put forward by State Senator John Bonacic, Senate Bill S3898 has already been approved by the New York Senate Finance Committee and will soon go to a full vote at the State Senate.
However, prior to the third and final reading of the bill before the full Senate vote, it was decided to amended the bill with the addition of a bad actor clause.
The term, which has also been included in online gaming bills put forward in various other states across the US, relates to operators that were illegally active in the US after the 2006 passage of the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act (UIGEA).
