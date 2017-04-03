New York Online Poker “Not in Budget”

Just like last year, it appears a bid to legalize New York online poker via the state budget is not in the cards. But that does not mean online poker legislation is dead for 2017.

The Senate had included online poker in its version of the state budget. But it had not appeared in the Assembly version. Just last week, Assemblymember J. Gary Pretlow told Online Poker Report that online poker was not likely to make the cut in the final joint legislative budget.

Online poker faced the same dynamic last year, as the Senate included online poker in its budget, while the Assembly did not.

With the avenue via the state budget apparently shut down, attention turns to movement on standalone bills for online poker. Senate famously passed the poker bill 53-5 in 2016; it never saw a vote in the Assembly.

