New York Online Poker “Not in Budget”

Just like last year, it appears a bid to legalize New York online poker via the state budget is not in the cards. But that does not mean online poker legislation is dead for 2017.
The Senate had included online poker in its version of the state budget. But it had not appeared in the Assembly version. Just last week, Assemblymember J. Gary Pretlow told Online Poker Report that online poker was not likely to make the cut in the final joint legislative budget.
Online poker faced the same dynamic last year, as the Senate included online poker in its budget, while the Assembly did not.
With the avenue via the state budget apparently shut down, attention turns to movement on standalone bills for online poker. Senate famously passed the poker bill 53-5 in 2016; it never saw a vote in the Assembly.
Online Poker’s Big Step Forward in New York New York State Senator John Bonacic (R-42) has introduced a bill that would bring regulated online poker to the Empire State.
Full text of the bill (S 5302) is available here. You can track the bill’s progress here.
This marks the second consecutive year that Bonacic has introduced […]
Online Poker in New York Faces Showdown in June New York’s fight to legalize online poker likely won’t face its true make-or-break test until June, according to poker’s prime mover in the state Assembly.
New York’s state Senate included online poker language in its budget proposal last week, but the Assembly opted not to include […]