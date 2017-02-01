New York State Online Poker Bill Reintroduced

New York State Senator John Bonacic has reintroduced his online poker bill that was passed by the Senate last year. The bill, S 3898, was introduced on Jan. 27 and referred to the New York Senate Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee. The committee is chaired by Bonacic.

The bill is expected to sail through the Senate – it passed by a 53-5 margin in 2016. However, the Assembly will be a different story, as I detailed in this column. S 3898 would legalize online poker in the state of New York by classifying certain forms of poker as games of skill.

The bill specifically cites Texas Hold’ em Poker and Omaha Hold’ em Poker as falling into the game of skill category. S 3898 calls on the New York State Gaming Commission to craft regulations within 180 days of the bill becoming law. The Commission would also be responsible for licensing and regulating online poker, and determining suitability of operators and major vendors.

Per the bill, participants must be at least 21 years of age and be physically located in New York state, as is required in neighboring New Jersey.

More at Online Poker Report