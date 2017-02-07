New York Wants Online Poker!

New York State came very close to passing online poker legislation last year. Now, the bill returns for 2017. We also look at the continuing fight for Pennsylvania online gambling and fantasy sports regulation in America and Europe, and issues with the NFL’s move to Las Vegas. This week’s special offer is from Intertops Casino Classic!
Tribal Gaming not allowed to intervene in New York case Biz Journals - The latest ruling in the ongoing battle of the legality of a casino in downtown Buffalo was made but resolution of the eight-year-old case doesn’t seem any closer.
Online Poker in New York State… So Close! Online poker was all but done in New York... until it went to the State Assembly
Other industry news from fantasy sports, plus Las Vegas gets a professional sports team!
