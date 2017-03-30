NFL Still Says ‘No’ to Sports Betting

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday that league ownership remains opposed to legalized sports betting because of integrity concerns, while also acknowledging that the regulatory framework in Nevada’s legal sports betting market could be “beneficial” when it comes to the Raiders eventually playing in Las Vegas.

Owners voted 31-1 to approve the Raiders’ move from Oakland to Las Vegas, but Goodell said having a franchise located in the home of the largest legal sports betting market in the United States will not change the league’s stance on gambling.

“I think we still strongly oppose [among ownership] legalized sports gambling,” Goodell told reporters at a news conference wrapping up the owners meetings in Phoenix. “The integrity of our game is No. 1. We will not compromise on that.”

