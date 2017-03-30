NFL Still Says ‘No’ to Sports Betting

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday that league ownership remains opposed to legalized sports betting because of integrity concerns, while also acknowledging that the regulatory framework in Nevada’s legal sports betting market could be “beneficial” when it comes to the Raiders eventually playing in Las Vegas.
Owners voted 31-1 to approve the Raiders’ move from Oakland to Las Vegas, but Goodell said having a franchise located in the home of the largest legal sports betting market in the United States will not change the league’s stance on gambling.
“I think we still strongly oppose [among ownership] legalized sports gambling,” Goodell told reporters at a news conference wrapping up the owners meetings in Phoenix. “The integrity of our game is No. 1. We will not compromise on that.”
Nevada Governor Questions NFL Stadium Finances Gov. Brian Sandoval on Monday asked who would pay for the necessary upgrades to freeways and streets leading to a 65,000-seat domed football stadium proposed by Las Vegas Sands Corp., Majestic Realty and the Oakland Raiders.
With a site recommendation anticipated as soon as Aug. 25 […]
Kahnawake Plan to Operator Online Sports Betting Site The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is today calling on the Senate of Canada to bring Bill C290 to an immediate vote. Their inaction on the bill continues to foster an illegal, unregulated and dangerous environment for Canadian sports bettors.
On June 2 the Mohawk Council of […]
The NFL to Vegas? Adelson Wants to Make it Happen! Billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson is scheduled to meet Friday with Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis about a possible move of the football team to Las Vegas.
Adelson, the chairman of Las Vegas Sands Corp. and one of the world’s richest men, wants to build a $1 billion stadium in […]