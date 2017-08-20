NFL’s Denver Broncos Launch Online Bingo Product

Sideline Sports, Inc. and the Denver Broncos announced a partnership for the 2017 NFL season. The Broncos will activate Sideline Sports’ highly interactive digital product — Broncos Bingo — for all 20 games, 10 at home and 10 on the road.

The Broncos Bingo game will be integrated in the Denver Broncos 365 app presented by Verizon, and will be available to fans both inside and outside the stadium, during both home and road games.

“By adding Sideline Sports’ bingo to our app and partnering with Coca-Cola we’re excited to give our fans the opportunity to win prizes and engage with our games as they happen on the field,” said Ben Hunt, the Broncos’ director of digital media.

“Coca-Cola has been collaborating with the Broncos to connect our brands with Broncos Fans and enhance their fan experience,” said John Sprogis, regional marketing director for Coca-Cola North America. “One of our objectives this season with the Broncos was to find ways to enhance social and digital engagement with Broncos fans. We are very excited to collaborate with the Broncos on this digital bingo game.”

