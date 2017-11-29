Nigerian Congress May Revoke 18 Gaming Licenses

At least 18 lottery operators have caught the ire of the Nigerian congress for failing to meet their financial obligations to the government.
The Daily Post reported that a frustrated Rep. Suleiman Hussaini Kangiwa, chair of the House committee on governmental affairs, is done waiting for these lottery operators to pay their tax duties and government fees and has warned them that their licenses will be revoked.
Kangiwa also threatened to issue arrest warrants against the erring lottery operators during a meeting with them and the management of the Nigeria Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).
Nigeria implicated in fresh match-fixing scandal Premium Times - Nigeria has been implicated in yet another football match-fixing scandal, with the revelation that the friendly match between the Super Eagles and North Korea on the eve of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa was doctored.
The allegation, published by the New York […]
Amaya & New Jersey officials meet over gaming license Star Tribune - A Canadian company buying the PokerStars website will begin licensing talks with New Jersey casino regulators aimed at letting the world's largest Internet poker site operate legally in the state, the state's top casino regulator said.
The state Division of Gaming […]
Iowa Tribe Granted Isle of Man Gaming License The Perkins-based Iowa Tribe has obtained a license from the Isle of Man that will allow it to offer real-money internet gaming in many foreign countries and says it has a new deal to to partner with an "internationally known brand."
The tribe and its partner Universal Entertainment […]