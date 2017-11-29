Nigerian Congress May Revoke 18 Gaming Licenses

At least 18 lottery operators have caught the ire of the Nigerian congress for failing to meet their financial obligations to the government.

The Daily Post reported that a frustrated Rep. Suleiman Hussaini Kangiwa, chair of the House committee on governmental affairs, is done waiting for these lottery operators to pay their tax duties and government fees and has warned them that their licenses will be revoked.

Kangiwa also threatened to issue arrest warrants against the erring lottery operators during a meeting with them and the management of the Nigeria Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).

